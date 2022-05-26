Morgan Stewart's Latest Photo of Baby Grey Is the Cutest One Yet

E!'s Morgan Stewart took to Instagram with the sweetest photo of her 3-month-old son, Grey Oliver McGraw. See the precious pic below!

By Allison Crist May 26, 2022 7:58 PMTags
FamilyBabiesCelebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsMorgan StewartDaily PopNightly PopNBCU
Watch: Morgan Stewart GIVES BIRTH to Baby No. 2!

Allow baby Grey to brighten your day. 

Morgan Stewart shared a new photo of her 3-month-old son, Grey Oliver McGraw, to her Instagram Stories on May 25. The sweet snapshot—which shows Morgan's husband, Jordan McGraw, holding their little one as they both look into the camera—is one of the first pictures to show Grey's face. More importantly, the photo is also one of the first to reveal his spiked head of hair!

Morgan captioned the adorable Story, "My boys." It was reminiscent of an Instagram post that Jordan made on Mother's Day, writing, "I get to watch her be mom forever," with a heart-eye emoji alongside a photo of Morgan, Grey and the couple's 15-month-old daughter, Row Renggli McGraw

The two kiddos have had Morgan all to themselves these past few months, although her E! News' Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-hosts have made it clear she's very missed. Thankfully, when Morgan surprised Nina Parker and Hunter March on Nightly Pop's 500th episode, she assured them that she'd be back soon. 

photos
Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Shower for Baby No. 2

Hunter, for his part, was just shocked to see a non-pregnant Morgan. "This is the first time I think I've seen you without a baby in you," he joked. "I don't know if you've already got another one coming."

Nope, Morgan responded, "There's no more babies!"

Instagram

She means it, too. "I'm not the person that's gonna have the third surprise kid," Morgan said on E!'s Necessary Realness earlier this year. "Everyone is, like, 'I'm just doing two!' and then three years later, it's like, 'Oh, I'm going to have a third.' This is it for us. We're definitely not doing another one."

During that same episode, Morgan also revealed she was nervous "to have two human beings that I'm going to be responsible for."

Now, she couldn't be happier. "Grey is perfect!" Morgan shared in late February. "He has completed our family, and we are beyond thrilled."

As we wait for Morgan to reveal more about family life as a quartet, keep scrolling to look back at her pregnancy journey.  

Instagram
2022 Here We Come

"Gave birth to Row McGraw, Went back to work pregnant, lol," Morgan wrote on Instagram on New Year's Eve. "went on some tour, did the MOST therapy, ate the best pizza! (thanks babe! ) tried to NOT overthink everything while i still overthought everything, learned to trust myself more and most importantly; dressed pretty damn well. HAPPY NYE, love you guys!"

Instagram
New Year's Eve Celebrations

Morgan and her midnight kiss.

Instagram
Family of Three (For Now)

Happy holidays from the McGraws!

Instagram
Getting Closer...

"File Under: mentally VERY pregnant," Morgan captioned this sassy snapshot. 

 

Instagram
Hello, Third Trimester

Morgan hit the 30-week mark at the beginning of December!

Instagram
Work Selfie

Work breaks call for selfies—especially when you're rocking boots like those!

Instagram
Party Hopping

What a perfect fit for a baby shower—Erin Lim's, that is. Morgan attended her fellow E! personality's shower in November.

Instagram
Jumpsuit Goals

Jumpin' into being a mother of two like...

Instagram
Take Two

A jumpsuit like this deserves all the mirror selfies.

Instagram
Coffee, Please

Early Daily Pop shoots call for all the caffE!ne.

Instagram
Impromptu Photoshoot

An all black moment.

Instagram
Posing Perfectly

Who said you can't pull off a photoshoot in a parking garage? 

Instagram
Bumpdate

Morgan said it best in her caption: "Poppin' in purple." 

Isné Bobo Nuyent / Instagram
Mini Me on the Way

Morgan joked on Instagram that while daughter Row is clearly Jordan's twin, hopefully baby no. 2 will look more like her. "Maybe this baby will look like me??" Morgan captioned a pic by photographer Isné Bobo Nuyent on Sept. 8. Husband Jordan adorably commented, "That's our family." 

Instagram
Hello Yellow

Now that the secret is out, Morgan snaps a pregnancy selfie while at work in a neon yellow dress that hugs her tummy.

Instagram
Baby No. 2

Morgan expertly hides her burgeoning baby bump just several weeks before announcing she's expecting her second child on Sept. 8, 2021.

Instagram
Almost There

It's official: Morgan and Jordan are going to be parents in less than a month.

Instagram
Nearly Nine Months

8-month mark? Check.

Instagram
A Baby Shower of Sorts

Since a traditional baby shower wasn't an option due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan surprised her with a sweet alternative: lunch for three.

Instagram
Pee Problems

As always, Morgan kept it real. "Didn't know it was possible to pee this much ..." she captioned this chic pic.

Instagram
Hello, 2021

Morgan and Jordan "dressed up for our damn selves" on New Year's Eve.

Isné Bobo Nuyent
The Dream Dress

Morgan revealed on Daily Pop that finding her dream dress was actually pretty easy. "When you type in 'white dress' on any sort of fashion website, it's like a bunch of summer dresses," she explained. "And I was like, 'Oh great. Well, this is a mess.' And I literally saw this dress hanging on a rack and I'm like, 'This is a nightgown.' But then I put it on and I was like, 'This is the dress. It was comfortable, it was so easy."

 

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Just Married!

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Jordan McGraw! The happy couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 9. 

Instagram
The Struggle Is Real

"Just severely out of breath," Morgan captioned this mid-hike snap.

Instagram
Growing Bigger By the Day

A bumpdate posted on Nov. 30!

Instagram
Country Chic

Morgan and Jordan took a trip to Utah's famous Amangiri resort at the end of October.

Instagram
Stunning in Sunnies

Gorgeous and glowing!

Instagram
Out of Office

Vacation mood.

Instagram
Black and White Bump

A Halloween mirror pic like no other. Morgan dubbed her outfit—or lake thereof—as her costume for the year!

Instagram
All Black

"And the WFH looks continue..." Morgan captured this chic selfie.

photos
View More Photos From Morgan Stewart's Pregnancy Pics
