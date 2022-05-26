Morgan Stewart's Latest Photo of Baby Grey Is the Cutest One Yet

Watch : Morgan Stewart GIVES BIRTH to Baby No. 2!

Allow baby Grey to brighten your day.

Morgan Stewart shared a new photo of her 3-month-old son, Grey Oliver McGraw, to her Instagram Stories on May 25. The sweet snapshot—which shows Morgan's husband, Jordan McGraw, holding their little one as they both look into the camera—is one of the first pictures to show Grey's face. More importantly, the photo is also one of the first to reveal his spiked head of hair!

Morgan captioned the adorable Story, "My boys." It was reminiscent of an Instagram post that Jordan made on Mother's Day, writing, "I get to watch her be mom forever," with a heart-eye emoji alongside a photo of Morgan, Grey and the couple's 15-month-old daughter, Row Renggli McGraw.

The two kiddos have had Morgan all to themselves these past few months, although her E! News' Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-hosts have made it clear she's very missed. Thankfully, when Morgan surprised Nina Parker and Hunter March on Nightly Pop's 500th episode, she assured them that she'd be back soon.