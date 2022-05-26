Exclusive

Why Grey’s Anatomy's Sarah Drew Is Unbothered by Jesse Williams’ Broadway Nudity

Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Drew revealed her thoughts on Jesse WIlliams' new role in Broadway play Take Me Out. See what she had to say about it here!

By Jillian Fabiano, Rebecca Ray May 26, 2022 10:07 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyABCExclusivesJesse WilliamsCelebrities
Watch: Sarah Drew Talks Returning to Grey's Anatomy for 400th Episode

Sarah Drew basically said the play was a home run!

Jesse Williams' new role in Broadway play, Take Me Out, features some nudity from the former Grey's Anatomy star. But in a recent E! News exclusive interview, Sarah—who is returning to the long-running ABC medical drama alongside Jesse for the 400th episode—showed support for her former co-star.

Specifically, the actress defended that the nudity in the show is "art."

"The funny thing about the show, is the nudity is not shocking," Sarah explained. "There's so much of it, the entire row of baseball players is just naked and you just see everybody naked, so by the time Jesse's naked, it's like, 'Yeah, so? So was everybody.'"

And while she is in full support of the nude scene, Sarah said she "bought a ticket in the balcony, because I didn't need to be super close" to it.

She continued, saying that the show was "glorious. It's so good, I mean he totally commands the stage, he totally shines. I was so glad I got to go see this Tony-nominated dude."

photos
Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

And, as we mentioned, this isn't the last we've seen of the former on-screen couple.

Sarah, who played April Kepner from season six to season fourteen and again in season seventeen, promised E! News that her character will be "on-screen" with Jesse, who is reprising his role as April's ex-husband Dr. Jackson Avery.

"We have come from Boston to assist with all of the drama," she said of the upcoming episode.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Beyond that? Well, Sarah says we have to wait until Thursday's episode.

Watch the 400th episode of Grey's Anatomy when it airs May 26 on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

2

You Need to Hear Jennifer Aniston's Joke About Brad Pitt Divorce

3

Amber Heard Says She's "Humiliated, Threatened" Amid Johnny Depp Trial

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

2

You Need to Hear Jennifer Aniston's Joke About Brad Pitt Divorce

3

Amber Heard Says She's "Humiliated, Threatened" Amid Johnny Depp Trial

4

Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

5
Exclusive

Madisson Hausburg Shares Her Journey to Healing After Son’s Stillbirth