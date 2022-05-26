Why Grey’s Anatomy's Sarah Drew Is Unbothered by Jesse Williams’ Broadway Nudity

Sarah Drew basically said the play was a home run!
Jesse Williams' new role in Broadway play, Take Me Out, features some nudity from the former Grey's Anatomy star. But in a recent E! News exclusive interview, Sarah—who is returning to the long-running ABC medical drama alongside Jesse for the 400th episode—showed support for her former co-star.
Specifically, the actress defended that the nudity in the show is "art."
"The funny thing about the show, is the nudity is not shocking," Sarah explained. "There's so much of it, the entire row of baseball players is just naked and you just see everybody naked, so by the time Jesse's naked, it's like, 'Yeah, so? So was everybody.'"
And while she is in full support of the nude scene, Sarah said she "bought a ticket in the balcony, because I didn't need to be super close" to it.
She continued, saying that the show was "glorious. It's so good, I mean he totally commands the stage, he totally shines. I was so glad I got to go see this Tony-nominated dude."
And, as we mentioned, this isn't the last we've seen of the former on-screen couple.
Sarah, who played April Kepner from season six to season fourteen and again in season seventeen, promised E! News that her character will be "on-screen" with Jesse, who is reprising his role as April's ex-husband Dr. Jackson Avery.
"We have come from Boston to assist with all of the drama," she said of the upcoming episode.
Beyond that? Well, Sarah says we have to wait until Thursday's episode.
Watch the 400th episode of Grey's Anatomy when it airs May 26 on ABC.