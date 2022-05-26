Get $140 Anthropologie Jeans for $24 and Save $100+ on More Memorial Day Weekend Deals

Thousands of Anthropologie styles are on sale for $100+ discounts. Here's your guide to the best Memorial Day savings.

Anthropologie Memorial Day Weekend DealsAnthropologie

If you're in the mood to shop, there are so many can't-miss Memorial Day Weekend discounts. We are shopping at SKIMS, Madewell, Lululemon, J.Crew, Nordstrom, and Coach all weekend long. Those aren't the only great deals though. E! will bringing you some amazing deals all weekend long. We need to talk about Anthropologie coming through with some major discounts.

This weekend, you can get an EXTRA 40% off Anthropologie sale items. The prices in the sale section are not final. It gets better even better than those price points. Just look for your favorite styles, add them to your cart, and you will see the final, discounted price. Repeat: you will see the final prices in your cart.

There are so many can't-miss deals! What are the standouts? You can get these $140, split-hem jeans for just $24! These bright orange shorts are normally $130, but their final price is $48. Or you can save $100 on this flutter-sleeve mid-length dress. Let's check out some more great deals from Anthropologie.

Anthropologie Pants and Shorts on Sale

Pilcro The Split Straight Jeans

You will feel like the It Girl that you are in some split hem jeans. These split hem jeans are so on-trend, incredibly flattering, and they work well with any top that you have. 

 

$140
$24
Anthropologie

Maeve Eyelet Shorts

Summer is the perfect time to throw a fun pop of color into your wardrobe. You can pair these cute orange shorts with a black or white top. Or you can go for the head-to-toe orange ensemble. No matter how you style these shorts, you cannot go wrong.

$130
$48
Anthropologie

Faithfull Elva Shorts

Wear these brown printed shorts with your favorite white tank in the summer. When fall approaches, pair them with a white long sleeve top and some cute booties. 

$149
$53
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Dresses on Sale

Pilcro Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

There are so many things to love about the Pilcro Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress. The sleeves are adorable, the tie at the back is a total showstopper, and there are functional pockets. What more could you want in a dress? This also comes in white, green, and blue.

$160
$60
Anthropologie

Maeve Puff-Sleeved Midi Dress

You can go from 0 to 100 in this dress. Throw this on and you will look and feel instantly put-together.

$148
$60
Anthropologie

Callahan Tie-Front Sweater Midi Dress

If you love cut-outs, but you don't want to show a ton of skin, this tie-front dress is a fashionable option.

$170
$60
Anthropologie

Tops on Sale

Let Me Be Twisted Halter Cropped Top

This top is everything, right? A halter that ties in the front is so unique and too cute not to shop.

$130
$48
Anthropologie

Maeve Lace Buttondown Top

This vibrant color will look amazing on any skin tone. It's classy, cute, and unique, all at the same time.

$120
$42
Anthropologie

Anthropologie V-Neck Ruched Knit Top

Give that "girl next door" aesthetic in this relaxed, v-neck white top. This shirt comes in two other colors.

$78
$30
Anthropologie

Hutch Bow Tie Strapless Top

Turn any night into a special occasion with an adorable, bow back top.

$130
$48
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Pleated Ruffle Halter Top

A white halter top always pops in the summer and these ruffles are cute touch.

$78
$30
Anthropologie

525 Knit Polo Tank

Bring a bit of polish to your wardrobe with this knit, polo top. This bright color is to die for, but you can also get this one in black. 

$98
$36
Anthropologie

Maeve Cut-Out Shrug Set

This cut-out shrug look is giving Euphoria vibes and we're here for it... especially at this price. This set also comes in red.

$130
$24
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Swimsuits on Sale

Maeve Abstract Bikini Top and Maeve Ruched Bikini Bottoms

This flattering swimsuit is so fashionable and it provides great coverage.

$68
$30
Top
$68
$30
Bottoms

Anthropologie Floral Polka Dot Bikini Top and

This mixed pattern swimsuit is a guaranteed compliment-getter.

$68
$18
Top
$68
$18
Bottom

Anthropologie Jumpsuits and Rompers on Sale

Faithfull Malaika Linen Jumpsuit

If effortless chic is what you're going for, you need a cut-out, halter jumpsuit in your life.

$329
$120
Anthropologie

Hutch Corset Romper

A little black romper is just as essential as a little black dress. 

$160
$60
Anthropologie

Pilcro Cutoff Dungarees

Yes, overalls can be chic. Pair this one over your favorite white top for a fashionable ensemble. 

$140
$48
Anthropologie

dRA Messie Jumpsuit

These tassels are so sophisticated, right? This floral jumpsuit is just such a cute look.

$160
$60
Anthropologie

If you're looking for more great Memorial Day Deals, check out these deals from Lululemon.

