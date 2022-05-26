Get $140 Anthropologie Jeans for $24 and Save $100+ on More Memorial Day Weekend Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in the mood to shop, there are so many can't-miss Memorial Day Weekend discounts. We are shopping at SKIMS, Madewell, Lululemon, J.Crew, Nordstrom, and Coach all weekend long. Those aren't the only great deals though. E! will bringing you some amazing deals all weekend long. We need to talk about Anthropologie coming through with some major discounts.
This weekend, you can get an EXTRA 40% off Anthropologie sale items. The prices in the sale section are not final. It gets better even better than those price points. Just look for your favorite styles, add them to your cart, and you will see the final, discounted price. Repeat: you will see the final prices in your cart.
There are so many can't-miss deals! What are the standouts? You can get these $140, split-hem jeans for just $24! These bright orange shorts are normally $130, but their final price is $48. Or you can save $100 on this flutter-sleeve mid-length dress. Let's check out some more great deals from Anthropologie.
Anthropologie Pants and Shorts on Sale
Pilcro The Split Straight Jeans
You will feel like the It Girl that you are in some split hem jeans. These split hem jeans are so on-trend, incredibly flattering, and they work well with any top that you have.
Maeve Eyelet Shorts
Summer is the perfect time to throw a fun pop of color into your wardrobe. You can pair these cute orange shorts with a black or white top. Or you can go for the head-to-toe orange ensemble. No matter how you style these shorts, you cannot go wrong.
Faithfull Elva Shorts
Wear these brown printed shorts with your favorite white tank in the summer. When fall approaches, pair them with a white long sleeve top and some cute booties.
Anthropologie Dresses on Sale
Pilcro Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress
There are so many things to love about the Pilcro Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress. The sleeves are adorable, the tie at the back is a total showstopper, and there are functional pockets. What more could you want in a dress? This also comes in white, green, and blue.
Maeve Puff-Sleeved Midi Dress
You can go from 0 to 100 in this dress. Throw this on and you will look and feel instantly put-together.
Callahan Tie-Front Sweater Midi Dress
If you love cut-outs, but you don't want to show a ton of skin, this tie-front dress is a fashionable option.
Tops on Sale
Let Me Be Twisted Halter Cropped Top
This top is everything, right? A halter that ties in the front is so unique and too cute not to shop.
Maeve Lace Buttondown Top
This vibrant color will look amazing on any skin tone. It's classy, cute, and unique, all at the same time.
Anthropologie V-Neck Ruched Knit Top
Give that "girl next door" aesthetic in this relaxed, v-neck white top. This shirt comes in two other colors.
Hutch Bow Tie Strapless Top
Turn any night into a special occasion with an adorable, bow back top.
Anthropologie Pleated Ruffle Halter Top
A white halter top always pops in the summer and these ruffles are cute touch.
525 Knit Polo Tank
Bring a bit of polish to your wardrobe with this knit, polo top. This bright color is to die for, but you can also get this one in black.
Maeve Cut-Out Shrug Set
This cut-out shrug look is giving Euphoria vibes and we're here for it... especially at this price. This set also comes in red.
Anthropologie Swimsuits on Sale
Anthropologie Jumpsuits and Rompers on Sale
Faithfull Malaika Linen Jumpsuit
If effortless chic is what you're going for, you need a cut-out, halter jumpsuit in your life.
Hutch Corset Romper
A little black romper is just as essential as a little black dress.
Pilcro Cutoff Dungarees
Yes, overalls can be chic. Pair this one over your favorite white top for a fashionable ensemble.
dRA Messie Jumpsuit
These tassels are so sophisticated, right? This floral jumpsuit is just such a cute look.
