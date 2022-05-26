Selena Gomez’s Bangin’ New Hairstyle Will Inspire Your Next Salon Visit

Selena Gomez ditched her short hair and gave it a major twist just in time for summer. Find out how she totally changed her look.

By Daisy Maldonado May 26, 2022 5:54 PMTags
Selena GomezHairCelebrities
Watch: Selena Gomez Tries 'Manifesting Love' in SNL Hosting Debut

Selena, is that you?

On May 25, Selena Gomez took to TikTok to debut a new look that screams hot girl summer. 

The Only Murders in the Building star opted for a much longer, more dramatic style — come through hair extensions!—coupled with a lighter hair color.  It's safe to say that Selena's sleek straight caramel hair is about to be on all of our moodboards this upcoming season.  

Sel is known for changing up her look often—it's called It Girl behavior—so only time will tell if she'll keep this stunning hairdo in the coming months.   

It's been a busy time for Selena, who just marked a huge career milestone by hosting Saturday Night Live on May 14. In her opening monologue, she joked that she feels officially ready to find love once again

"One reason I'm really excited to host SNL is because I'm single," Selena said. "And I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance."

photos
SAG Awards 2022 Seating Chart Featuring Selena Gomez and More

She is also just weeks away from the premiere of the second season of Only Murders in the Building. Fans will be happy to hear that the new season—which premieres June 28 on Hulu—appears to pick up right where season one left off, as shown in a recently released trailer. 

Viewers will see Selena's character Mabel tackle being the prime suspect in the murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) alongside her allies Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short). 

You can expect to see some famous new additions this season such as Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne and Shirley MacLaine.

Who Says, Selena can't do it all!

Trending Stories

1

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

2

Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

3

Amber Heard Says She's "Humiliated, Threatened" Amid Johnny Depp Trial

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

2

Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

3

Amber Heard Says She's "Humiliated, Threatened" Amid Johnny Depp Trial

4
Exclusive

Madisson Hausburg Shares Her Journey to Healing After Son’s Stillbirth

5

Kevin Spacey Charged With 4 Counts of Sexual Assault in the U.K.