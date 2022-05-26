Selena Gomez’s Bangin’ New Hairstyle Will Inspire Your Next Salon Visit

Selena, is that you?
On May 25, Selena Gomez took to TikTok to debut a new look that screams hot girl summer.
The Only Murders in the Building star opted for a much longer, more dramatic style — come through hair extensions!—coupled with a lighter hair color. It's safe to say that Selena's sleek straight caramel hair is about to be on all of our moodboards this upcoming season.
Sel is known for changing up her look often—it's called It Girl behavior—so only time will tell if she'll keep this stunning hairdo in the coming months.
It's been a busy time for Selena, who just marked a huge career milestone by hosting Saturday Night Live on May 14. In her opening monologue, she joked that she feels officially ready to find love once again.
"One reason I'm really excited to host SNL is because I'm single," Selena said. "And I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance."
She is also just weeks away from the premiere of the second season of Only Murders in the Building. Fans will be happy to hear that the new season—which premieres June 28 on Hulu—appears to pick up right where season one left off, as shown in a recently released trailer.
Viewers will see Selena's character Mabel tackle being the prime suspect in the murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) alongside her allies Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short).
@selenagomez
Just pretend, right?? not wrong UNEXPECTED - tlc
You can expect to see some famous new additions this season such as Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne and Shirley MacLaine.
Who Says, Selena can't do it all!