Bella Hadid Is Pretty in Pink at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid looked like she came straight out of a romance film in a dreamy, pink dress at Cannes Film Festival. See the look below!

Life is looking extra rosy for Bella Hadid

While attending the Cannes Film Festival in France, the supermodel was spotted waving down from the balcony of the Hotel Martinez on May 25. In line with the festival and its celebration of cinema, the 25-year-old looked every bit like she had been transported out of a period drama with her soft, romantic look.  

The runway model wore an elegant, floor length, corseted pink dress that featured delicate ribbons that laced up its front. Letting the dress do all the talking, Bella wore minimal jewelry and matched the outfit's dusty rose color with a simple pair of heels.  

In the past, the style icon has had an interesting relationship with corsets after she previously told Interview Magazine that she had "blacked out" while wearing one to the 2022 Met Gala.

Bella later clarified her remarks on her Instagram Story, sharing, "I didn't say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet."

She continued, "I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it!"

Pepe Mendez/GC Images

Later in the evening in Cannes, Bella traded in her dreamy dress for a bold, black and white gown as she attended the festival's "Chopard Loves Cinema" dinner.

Her Renaissance-inspired look was complete with puffed sleeves and a white flower placed directly in the center of the bodice.

You can check out even more incredible looks from this year's Cannes Film Festival below.

