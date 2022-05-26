See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

As Scott Disick celebrated his 39th birthday with his three kids, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family posted tributes on Instagram. Check out their sweet birthday messages!

Happy birthday to the Lord.

After skipping ex Kourtney Kardashian's wedding celebrations with Travis Barker, Scott Disick is ready to have a party of his own for his 39th birthday on May 26. And the Kardashian-Jenner family wants him to know they're thinking of him.

"Happy Birthday!!!!!!!! Love you!!!" Kris Jenner commented on Scott's most recent Instagram post before sharing a special birthday message of her own.

"Happy birthday Scott!!!!" reads Kris' Instagram story, which features multiple pictures of herself and Scott with his three kids and Kim Kardashian's firstborn, North West, 8, over the years. "Have a magical day. Love you!!!!!!"

Kim also shared some love for Scott on her Instagram story, posting several pics of them hanging out at home and the gym.

"Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou," Kim posted. "I love you so much. I can't wait to celebrate w you!!!"

As for his birthday plans, Scott reunited with his kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, over the weekend after they attended Kravis' Italian nuptials on May 22.

On May 26, Scott shared a sweet video of him play-wrestling with his little ones in a hotel room, captioned, "Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!"

To keep the birthday fun going, check out more pics from Scott's birthday weekend and some of his and Kourtney's sweetest family photos in the gallery below.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Sweet Dreams

What's the point of being a parent if you can't embarrass your kids? Reunited with his kids after Kourtney and Travis Barker's May 22 Italian nuptials, Scott posted an adorable pic of a sleepy Reign on his Instagram story on May 24.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
The Whole Crew Is Here

Scott, Mason and Penelope are joined by family friends for a night full of fun, as Scott captioned his Insta story pic, "Got my crew with me."

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Not So Little Anymore

Now 9 years old, Penelope posed for a sweet selfie with Scott, which he captioned, "My little girl is getting so big I can't take it!"

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Daddy's Girl

Scott shared another sweet photo with his daughter on May 24, this time giving her a loving kiss on the head.

Instagram
When Life Gives You Lemons

Reign, Mason and Penelope are joined by cousin North at their bracelet-making and lemonade stand on Aug. 1. Dad Scott even received a custom "Lord" bracelet from Penelope! "Thanks pooshalini," he joked on Instagram Stories. 

Instagram
Three's Company

Reign, Penelope and Mason play tag on the beach in a sweet pic shared by Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Bday Dad

Scott shared a suntanning pic on his 39th birthday featuring kids Reign and Penelope in their backyard. "Happy bday," Scott captioned the Instagram Story in May 2021.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Scott wishes Kourt a happy 42nd b-day on Apr. 18, 2021. "Happy birthday to the best mom a child could ask for a some more," he wrote with a sweet family photo.

Instagram
Beach Babes

"love and happiness," Kourtney wrote during a weekend getaway to Santa Barbara with her kids in August 2020.

Instagram
Swimming Buddies

"Pool party," Scott wrote on this photo of Mason and Reign.

Instagram
Just Like Mom

"Another day another poosh pose," the father of three quipped about his daughter.

Instagram
Solo Swim

"I got 10 on it," Scott wrote alongside this playful snap of Reign. 

Instagram
Sweet P

"My little precious," the Flip It Like Disick star wrote.

Instagram
Pool Play

"My loves," Scott declared.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Let It Reign

The eldest Kardashian shared to Instagram this cute snap of her youngest son, Reign Disick

TikTok
Going Viral

Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick had a ton of fun goofing around on TikTok.

Instagram
Roots

In April, Kourtney shared photos from her family's trip to Armenia, captioning the photo, "While we stay home now, sharing another part of the world with my photos and story on our trip to Armenia, honoring our roots up on @poosh today."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Happy Holidays

Reign is rockin' around the Christmas tree(s) in this action shot shared to Instagram in December 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Disneyland Fans

"not sure who has more fun @disneyland #disneyland #HolidaysBeginHere"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Wyoming

Throwback! "Just two cowgirls loving life! #kuwtk," Khloe captioned this selfie from the family's Wyoming trip earlier this year, which played out during Sunday's
Kardashians season finale.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Reign Turns 5!

"My silly baby is 5 years old today," Kourtney shared on Saturday, Dec. 14. "Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mason Turns 10!

Both of Kourtney and Scott's boys were born on December 14, but it was their eldest who celebrated double digits this past year. "Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you," his mom wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
Resting Reign

Reign rests on Kourtney after a busy day planting trees.

Instagram
Sweet Siblings

Penelope and Reign have a sweet sibling moment while at TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram
TreePeople Tots

"We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org," Kourtney shares on Instagram. "Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our Earth."

Instagram
Little Ones

Scott couldn't love his daughter and his dog more. "My little ones," he wrote online.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Great Outdoors

Kourtney and her kids get some fresh air away from home! "We have everything we need," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Santa Ynez

"A weekend away."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Halloweekend

The Disick kids are all fall vibes in Kourtney's latest Instagram post, which sees Penelope and Reign enjoying pumpkin patches and horseback rides in Santa Ynez. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Honey

Penelope and her pup cuddle up for a picture! "baby [lion]," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. 

