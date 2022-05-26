See Scott Disick Celebrate His “Biggest Blessings” on His 39th Birthday

Scott Disick is receiving some tough love on his birthday!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum celebrated his 39th birthday on May 26 by posting an adorable video on Instagram of him roughhousing in bed with his three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Scott shares his kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian.
"Happy birthday 2 me!" He captioned the post. "Biggest blessing of my life right here!"
Laughter and screams can be heard ringing throughout the clip as Mason, Penelope and Reign pummel their dad, who has found himself trapped in the middle of the dogpile. After Reign slaps his shoulder, Scott turns around and jokingly remarks, "Oh, you want some of me? Who's on top?"
As another lighthearted playfight breaks out between Mason and Scott on another bed, Penelope approaches the camera and stares into it while she catches her breath from the festivities.
And we'd be tired too! Between traveling to Italy to attend mom Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker and spending some quality time with dad, it's certainly been a busy week for the little ones.
While he was invited to the ceremony, Scott did not attend his ex's dreamy destination wedding in Portofino, Italy.
"Kourtney extended an invite knowing Scott wouldn't come," an insider exclusively told E News back on May 23. "She wanted this huge moment to be about her and Travis and knew the dynamic wouldn't be right having Scott there."
While the source noted that "it's definitely hard" for Scott to see the couple together, "since Kourtney and Travis have been celebrating their love for months now, it's been easier for him to cope."
The source added, "It's not as hurtful and he's getting through it."
Instead, ahead of his ex's wedding weekend, the Flip It Like Disick star was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with Rod Stewart, son Sean Stewart and daughter Kimberly Stewart at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood on May 19.
An onlooker told E! News that the Talentless founder "seemed in good spirits" as the friends enjoyed their meal together.