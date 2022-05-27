Star Wars Creative Director Doug Chiang Answers All Our Obi-Wan Kenobi Questions

E!: Not only were you the production designer on Obi-Wan Kenobi, you also were involved in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. They have very different looks. How would you say Obi-Wan Kenobi differs from those other two standalone series?

DC: Our challenge was that we're all in the same sort of time period. You know, we're all within like 10 or 20 years. One of the great things about what George Lucas did for designing the world and the universe of Star Wars is that there's a very distinct visual vocabulary of what the aesthetic should be. We really lean into that. When I started working with George Lucas in 1995, we laid down that foundation so that we anchored the whole Star Wars universe. All six films at that time had a very specific timeline, so that when you look at each film, you can identify exactly where in the Star Wars timeline those films existed. I took all that knowledge and basically started to really figure out ‘OK, since Obi-Wan Kenobi was going to be here 10 years earlier and The Mandalorian was actually another 10 years-plus-seven-years after Obi-Wan Kenobi, what would that be? What would the changes be of the aesthetic?'

The bottom line is a lot of the architecture doesn't change a lot. It's really the spaceships and the characters and the costumes and the hairstyles. So that's kind of what we focused on, the character development to distinguish the two. The Mandalorian is a really interesting challenge because it's obviously grounded in the same Star Wars universe. It takes place easily 15 years after Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the great opportunity for us is that we're now visiting other planets. Same with Obi-Wan Kenobi. We had a wonderful opportunity to not only visit Tatooine, but to explore two other new planets. What can those new planets be? One of our guiding foundations is always to ground our new planets in reality; to ground 80% of it in our real world to make it authentic. That 20% is what makes it special. It's what makes it uniquely Star Wars, and it's also what makes it uniquely Obi-Wan Kenobi.

E!: You were involved in Episodes I and II. Was there anything that you weren't able to accomplish or put into those films that you had a second chance at when it came to the Obi-Wan series?

DC: One of the great things about working with George Lucas in 1995 is that we kind of established and built this huge, vast universe and George only took a small portion of that for the prequels. So there's a lot of unused ideas. For Obi-Wan Kenobi, we actually had a really fun opportunity to bring some of those ideas and actually realize them. One of them is Tatooine. We never really saw [Tatooine settlement] Anchorhead being developed and it was a really great thing because it was always referenced and hinted at. Everybody talked about Anchorhead but we never saw it. For Obi-Wan Kenobi, we finally had an opportunity to actually visit Anchorhead and establish what that looked like.