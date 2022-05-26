Jimmy Kimmel’s Tearful Monologue on Uvalde Shooting Cut Short in Texas

Watch : Texas School Shooting: Selena Gomez & More Celebrities React

Jimmy Kimmel is asking why a local Texas station abruptly cut to commercial during his emotional remarks about the Uvalde school shooting on his May 25 show.

During his monologue, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host made an impassioned speech to an empty studio about the need for stricter gun laws in Texas and implored senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, as well as Gov. Greg Abbott, to enact change following the shooting at Robb Elementary. The May 24 shooting killed 19 children and two teachers, according to NBC News.

"Our cowardly leaders just aren't listening to us," Kimmel said, holding back tears. "They're listening to the NRA, they're listening to those people who write them checks that keep them in power. Because that's how politics works."

Following the episode's release, Kimmel shared his monologue on Twitter, writing, "To my friends in Dallas who are asking: I do not know whether our @ABCNetwork

affiliate @wfaa cut away from my monologue tonight intentionally or inadvertently but I will find out. In the meantime, here's what you didn't get to see."