Britt Robertson Is Engaged to Paul Floyd: See Her Stunning Ring

Britt Robertson said YES!
On May 22, the actress' boyfriend Paul Floyd proposed to the Space Between Us actress while they were casually dressed on a rooftop in London. "Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x," he captioned the Instagram post of him getting down on one knee. After he asked, "Will you marry me?" the 32-year-old excitedly replied, "So much so!"
In the Instagram post, Paul also shared close-up photos of Britt's stunning engagement ring, which featured a gold band, small diamonds, and a centerpiece that appeared to be made of an emerald stone.
Following the engagement, Britt shared the news on her Instagram Stories, posting a selfie with her engagement ring. "Did I Mention that Im fun?" she wrote, referencing her tattoo, adding, "And engaged."
Britt first went Instagram official with her new romance in March. The Longest Ride actress shared a photo of herself hugging her boyfriend, captioning the image, "[King] of my [heart]."
Last month, she shared a cute selfie with Paul, who is British, writing, "Couple of Brits/Britts." And on May 6, the actress posted a carousel of pictures and a video with him, captioning the post, "No more soft launch for @likefloyd23. miss this mucky pup already."
This is the first relationship Britt has publicly been in since she was linked to Riverdale star KJ Apa.
In 2019, the A Dog's Purpose co-stars were seen packing on the PDA at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party. At the time, E! News learned that KJ and Britt had exchanged a kiss and were seen with their arms around each other. They also held hands while walking together.