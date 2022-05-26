Britt Robertson Is Engaged to Paul Floyd: See Her Stunning Ring

Watch : Couple Gets Engaged on Steps at Met Gala 2022!

Britt Robertson said YES!

On May 22, the actress' boyfriend Paul Floyd proposed to the Space Between Us actress while they were casually dressed on a rooftop in London. "Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x," he captioned the Instagram post of him getting down on one knee. After he asked, "Will you marry me?" the 32-year-old excitedly replied, "So much so!"

In the Instagram post, Paul also shared close-up photos of Britt's stunning engagement ring, which featured a gold band, small diamonds, and a centerpiece that appeared to be made of an emerald stone.

Following the engagement, Britt shared the news on her Instagram Stories, posting a selfie with her engagement ring. "Did I Mention that Im fun?" she wrote, referencing her tattoo, adding, "And engaged."

Britt first went Instagram official with her new romance in March. The Longest Ride actress shared a photo of herself hugging her boyfriend, captioning the image, "[King] of my [heart]."