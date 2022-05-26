Britney Spears' Lawyer Accuses Dad Jamie Spears of "Running" From Deposition

Britney Spears' conservatorship may have been terminated, but her legal battle with her estranged father Jamie Spears is not over.
Since last fall, the pop star's lawyer has been trying to get her dad to appear for a deposition and answer questions about his alleged misconduct while acting as Britney's conservator for more than a decade.
"James P. Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct—under oath—as required by law," Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, wrote in a motion filed in a Los Angeles court on May 25. "Mr. Spears has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction—for over six months—dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information."
E! News has reached out to Jamie's attorney for comment. Meanwhile, Jamie's lawyer has been trying to get Britney to give her own deposition, per Rosengart's filing, which states, "Despite the prior trauma Ms. Spears has endured, Mr. Spears is now seeking to take his daughter's deposition (his own daughter's deposition), even as he hides from answering essential deposition questions."
The next hearing is scheduled for July 13.
Rosengart wrote in his latest filing that on May 2, Jamie "was offered no less than eight dates from which he could [choose] to appear" for his deposition and that he "failed to select any of these eight dates; nor did he offer any other dates or any justification for his stonewalling." Rosengart also wrote in his filing that "an order should be issued compelling Mr. Spears to appear for his deposition."
In his filing, Rosengart alleged that Jamie "continues to harass and bully Britney Spears by, among other things, failing to cooperate with his discovery and fiduciary obligations and serving intrusive and abusive discovery on his own daughter." He urged Jamie to "cooperate and tell the truth." Rosengart also wrote that while lawyers preferred to take Jamie's deposition in Los Angeles, they were willing to travel to his home state of Louisiana.
Britney's lawyer also detailed in his filing a few of the allegations against Jamie, who was suspended as her co-conservator in September, two months before her conservatorship, which the singer deemed "abusive," was terminated. The filing alleges that Jamie "failed, among other things, to produce communications concerning the shocking electronic surveillance apparatus set up to spy on his daughter."
This past January, Rosengart filed in court a declaration from a former FBI special agent working as a private investigator for the singer, who determined that while Britney was under her conservatorship, Jamie had a security agency place a recording device in her bedroom to capture her private conversations. The allegation was first made by one of the group's former employees in the 2021 New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears.
According to Rosengart, the deposition will also include questions about "efforts to control his daughter via lithium," "the spying operation alleged and exposed by a whistleblower and The New York Times," "the total sums he paid himself and others" and "using Britney Spears's resources to oppose or suppress the #FreeBritney Movement."
Jamie's lawyer had told The New York Times, "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court." After Jamie was suspended as Britney's co-conservator, his lawyer said in a statement that "for 13 years, [Jamie] has tried to do what is in [Britney's] best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."