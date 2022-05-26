Watch Harry Styles Sing Part of Taylor Swift's "22" for Fan's Birthday

It feels like a perfect night…to watch Harry Styles cover part of Taylor Swift's "22."
The One Direction alum sang a few words from the hit during his One Night Only concert in London on May 24. According to social media users, the golden moment occurred when Harry was interacting with the crowd from up on the stage at O2 Academy Brixton and he heard it was an attendee's 22nd birthday.
"22!" he replied, according to a video captured by social media user @flickerofem. He then went on to sing the lyric, "I'm feeling 22!"
Naturally, the audience screamed with excitement. After all, Taylor and Harry's history is one fans know all too well since the singers briefly dated from 2012 to 2013. And while their love story wasn't a long one, it's been widely speculated that some of their songs (like Taylor's "Style" and "Out of the Woods" and Harry's "Two Ghosts" and One Direction's "Perfect") were inspired by each other.
As for how Harry feels about music that could've been possibly inspired by him? "It doesn't upset me," Harry said on a March 2020 episode of The Howard Stern Show. "I think about what it means to me to write about a song about somebody else. And for someone else to do that, I think it's like flattering. Even if the song isn't that flattering, you've still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she's a great songwriter."
Indeed, it looks like the exes don't have any bad blood. In fact, they were spotted chatting at the 2021 Grammys and Taylor was seen standing up to applaud Harry after he won Best Pop Solo Performance that night.
They've also both moved on: Taylor has been in a relationship with Joe Alwyn since 2016, and Harry has been linked to Olivia Wilde since they were spotted holding hands at a wedding in January 2021.
So we don't know about you, but if you're feeling like watching the viral moment, check out the video above.