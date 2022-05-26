We’re In Our Feelings Over Drake’s Adorable Conversation With His "Cash" Son Adonis

Drake’s son Adonis Graham has some serious skills when it comes to shooting hoops. The father-and-son duo shared a sweet moment after Adonis made four out of five baskets on the court.

By Kelly Gilmore May 26, 2022 2:55 AMTags
DrakeCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Drake Shares Rare Pic of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis

When it comes to Drake and Adonis Graham, their father-son relationship is a slam dunk.

On May 25, the "One Dance" singer praised his 4-year-old son's skills on the court after Adonis successfully shot some hoops. In a video shared to his Instagram Story, Adonis—repping Drake's favorite basketball team in a Toronto Raptors jersey—was seen sitting with his dad as the Canadian rapper asked him questions about his athletic prowess.

"Yo, where'd you learn to shoot like that?" Drake asked, to which Adonis raised his shoulders and quipped, "I don't know."

Drake then gave his son, who he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux, some hype for scoring four out of five shots. "You just went four for five," he declared. "You're cash right now."

After a little more push during the adorable father-son interview, Adonis told his dad that he plays basketball at school, prompting Drake to jokingly ask if he'd like him to share some post-game "highlights" online.

read
Drake and Son Adonis Strike the Same Pose in Adorable 4th Birthday Photo

This wasn't the first time Drake showed off Adonis' passion for the sport. Earlier this month, Drake took to his Instagram feed to post a video of Adonis shooting hoops inside Drake's Toronto home. The clip not only showed Adonis make the basket, but an off-camera Drake can be heard cheering him on from the sidelines, yelling, "To the crib!"

This dynamic duo continues to score points on the court and in our hearts. Scroll on to see Adonis' cutest moments over the years.

Instagram
Baby Baller

Drake and Adonis hung out after the little's basketball practice.

Instagram / Drake
Home Hangout

Dad and son hang out at home in January 2022.

Instagram
Let's Ride

In no time at all, Adonis will be riding without his training wheels!

Instagram
Snack Break

Lebron James' No. 1 fan is in the building. 

Instagram
No. 1 Fan

The Grammy winner's son cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers during a playoff game in June.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cutest Chaperone Ever

Drake was in good company when he and Adonis walked onstage hand-in-hand at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, where the superstar performer was honored as Artist of the Decade.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Showing Off His Upper-Body Strength

The little guy adorably held up his dad's Artist of the Decade Award throughout Drake's heartfelt speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Started on the Ground, Now He's Here

The rapper lifted his boy up into the air to dedicate his Artist of the Decade Award to him during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

"To you! I wanna dedicate this award to you," Drake told Adonis at the end of the acceptance speech.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
"Best Photobomb Ever"

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this pic of Adonis, writing, "Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]!"

Instagram
Family Time

Drake helped get his son ready for the day as his mom, Sandi Graham, observed the precious father-son moment in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

The "In My Feelings" artist gently rested his head against his son's shoulder as they enjoyed some cute cuddles in this November 2020 photo.

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

Drake celebrated Adonis' third birthday in style. "Young Stunna," he captioned the October 2020 pic.

Instagram
First Day of School

The proud parent made sure to snap a pic of Adonis' first day of school in September 2020, writing, "The World Is Yours kid."

Instagram
Father's Day

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake captioned this adorable picture of Adonis chilling in his PJs in June 2020.

Instagram
Adonis' Debut

Drake shared the first photos of Adonis' face in March 2020. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote at the end of his lengthy post. "Until then please keep your lights on."

Trending Stories

1

An Estimate of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Costs

2

Austin Butler Makes Rare Comment on Vanessa Hudgens Breakup

3
Exclusive

Kailyn Lowry Shares the Real Reason Behind Her Teen Mom Exit

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

An Estimate of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Costs

2

Austin Butler Makes Rare Comment on Vanessa Hudgens Breakup

3
Exclusive

Kailyn Lowry Shares the Real Reason Behind Her Teen Mom Exit

4

Josh Duggar Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison Over Child Porn Case

5
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial