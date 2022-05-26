Josh Duggar’s Cousin Amy King Says His 12-Year Prison Sentence Is "Not Enough"

Watch : Josh Duggar SENTENCED in Child Pornography Case

Content warning: This story discusses child pornography.

Amy King had a strong reaction to the sentencing of her cousin Josh Duggar in his child pornography case.

On May 25, nearly six months after the 19 Kids and Counting alum was convicted of possessing and receiving child porn, Josh, 34, was sentenced to 151 months in prison—a punishment Amy does not feel is appropriate for his conviction.

Along with his prison sentence, Judge Timothy L. Brooks of the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court fined Josh $10,000, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

According to the docs, the former TLC star, who is the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, will be placed on a 20-years of supervised release, where he will be required to participate in a sex offender treatment program, upon his release from prison. He will also be prohibited from unsupervised contact with minors and will not be able to use a computer or any device with internet without approval or use marijuana.