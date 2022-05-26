Big Brother's Bayleigh and Swaggy C Announce Pregnancy Nearly 4 Years After Suffering Miscarriage

For Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C, a bundle of joy is on the way.
The couple announced they are expecting a child together in an Instagram post shared on May 25, nearly four years after Bayleigh suffered a miscarriage while inside the jury house on season 20 of Big Brother.
Swaggy C's post, which was shared to both of their Instagram pages, touched on the joy of expecting a child with his love.
"To have a baby coming in GENERAL… is a blessing," he wrote. "But to have a baby with my favorite person in the universe? It makes it even better."
Later in his heartfelt message, he admitted that the pair had plans to keep their pregnancy news under wraps to protect their "peace."
"Initially, Bayleigh and I were going to stay quiet until our baby was born," he shared. "Not one word until birth. We recently just decided to reveal on her bday about 2 weeks ago."
The Big Brother alum added that he's been "gearing up" for their baby's fast-approaching arrival—as Bayleigh is in her third trimester—and haven't been online as much.
As for what he has to say when their little one arrives? Swaggy C concluded his thoughts by penning a letter to their child.
"To our baby, we're going to give you the WORLD," he wrote. "Everything I do is for YOU! You will have the best life ever, I swear. THE BEST LIFE EVER!!!! We'll see you in a few weeks."
Back in 2018, Bayleigh and Swaggy C, who met inside the Big Brother house and got engaged during the season finale, posted a YouTube video to "clear the air" surrounding pregnancy rumors.
"There is something that has been on my chest—I am getting asked constantly if I'm pregnant," Bayleigh shared. "I will definitely be the first to say that I'm not, but during the time that Swaggy and I spent in the house, we spent every moment together and we are aware that we fell a little bit deep in love and that was in the public eye."
Later in the clip, Bayleigh explained that while she and Swaggy C "did conceive a little baby" in the Big Brother house, she suffered a miscarriage during her time in the jury house.
At the time, Swaggy C had already been eliminated from the Big Brother season and the pair were not able to communicate. It wasn't until the season 20 finale that they reunited and Swaggy C popped the question.
Bayleigh shared that the tragic experience had unified them even more, adding in the video, "We have had things that brought us closer than people can even imagine, so at the end of this process it was literally like, ‘No, I know I am going to spend my life with this boy.'"