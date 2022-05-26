How To Dress Like a Celebrity at the Airport

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Celebrities always seem to look so effortlessly cool and put together. Even at the airport so many of our favorite stars look amazing which is super impressive. Good for them. We're not jealous at all.

All jokes aside, many of us aspire to look cozy-chic like our favorite celebrities who often seem to use LAX as their runway. We're honestly thankful to some of our favorite it-girls like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid for making sweats and slippers not only socially acceptable to wear in public, but actually trendy to add to your travel wardrobe.

We studied many paparazzi photos of celebrities at the airport and tried to put our finger on what made them look so cool and put together. Below, we've rounded up loungewear, slippers, sunglasses, and more from brands like H&M and Amazon inspired by effortlessly cozy-chic celebrity airport style, so you can feel like a main character the next time you travel.