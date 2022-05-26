How To Dress Like a Celebrity at the Airport

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Celebrities always seem to look so effortlessly cool and put together. Even at the airport so many of our favorite stars look amazing which is super impressive. Good for them. We're not jealous at all.
All jokes aside, many of us aspire to look cozy-chic like our favorite celebrities who often seem to use LAX as their runway. We're honestly thankful to some of our favorite it-girls like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid for making sweats and slippers not only socially acceptable to wear in public, but actually trendy to add to your travel wardrobe.
We studied many paparazzi photos of celebrities at the airport and tried to put our finger on what made them look so cool and put together. Below, we've rounded up loungewear, slippers, sunglasses, and more from brands like H&M and Amazon inspired by effortlessly cozy-chic celebrity airport style, so you can feel like a main character the next time you travel.
SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses for Women Men Big Trendy Sunnies
When dressing like a celebrity while traveling, big sunglasses are a must. You have to hide your face from the paparazzi! This style is so chic, and it comes in 9 colors.
Fixmatti Women Hoodies Tracksuit Long Sleeve Sweatshirts Jogger Pant 2 Piece Outfits
How do celebrities look so effortlessly cool while also staying comfortable? A cute matching set will keep you cozy while looking super put together.
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Retro Driving Glasses 90’s Vintage Fashion Narrow Square Frame
These sunglasses look designer, but you can get them for just $15, so you don't have to have a celebrity budget. They also come in 33 colors.
Long Cardigan with Tie Belt
There's something about a long, neutral-colored cardigan that just looks so expensive. Travel in style with this look from H&M.
Sport Crew Sock
The Skims socks are so cozy. They feel luxurious and look so cute. Wear them with your sneakers or slippers for the celebrity airport look. Right now, you can get three for $26.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Furry Cozy Open Toe House Breathable Faux Rabbit Fur Warm Comfy Slip On Slippers
Celebrities love slippers at the airport. They're way too effortlessly cool to feel the need to wear uncomfortable shoes while traveling. These Amazon slippers are so cute, and they come in so many colors.
Fixmatti Women Knitted Outfits High Neck Sweater Wide Leg Pant Set 2 Pieces Sweatsuit
This loungewear set looks so chic and expensive, but it'll keep you cozy on your flight, and it's less than $40.
Birkenstock Boston Clog - Women's
Kendall Jenner, among other celebrities, has been photographed in these Birkenstock clogs. They're so chic, comfortable, and easy to slide on and off when you're going through security.
WearMe Pro - Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses
This sunglass style is definitely trending for summer. You can hide your face at the airport à la your favorite star and then wear them at your sunny destination!
Ugg Disquette
We love Ugg slippers, and celebrities can't stop wearing them lately.