Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Go Instagram Official With Selfies of Matching Beer Mustaches

Watch : Justin Long Almost Throws His Back Out While Twerking

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are the perfect brew together.

The Accepted actor and Superman Returns actress seem to be Instagram official on May 24, with Justin posted a photo of himself and Kate sharing a pint of Guinness while on vacation in Ireland.

In a series of cute selfies, the two are seen taking a sip of the foam at the top of a new pour at the same time, then pulling back and smiling with a beer mustache on their top lips.

Kate commented on the post, "I'm the luckiest."

The comment section was quickly flooded with love for the couple. "I love this duo," Ambulance's Eiza González wrote, while Sweet Magnolia's JoAnna Garcia Swisher commented, "You two are a perfect ‘pour'!"

Justin's post comes a month after the two enjoyed a PDA-packed trip to the beach in Kauai, Hawaii in April. Photos obtained by E! News showed them laying in the sand, embracing in a passionate seaside kiss.