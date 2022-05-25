The Courtship Finale Preview: Lady Nicole Goes on First Modern Date With Final Suitor

Lady Nicole Remy is trading in her ballgowns for blue jeans.
Three suitors remain heading into the two-hour season finale of USA Network's The Courtship. Taking a break from the show's Regency-era setting, suitor Christian Cones surprises Nicole with a modern-day date in E! News' exclusive preview of tonight's episode.
Entering a mini planetarium, Nicole is greeted by her man with open arms. "Welcome to our own little universe," Christian tells her as they hug. His galactic picnic is complete with plenty of pillows, blankets and views of the sky…even though it's fake.
Seeing each other for the first time in "normal clothes," they gush over their contemporary outfits as they accidentally twin in matching leather jackets. It could be a coincidence, but it could also be good chemistry.
"You know what? You could rock the age-old dress. You can rock this leather jacket. You do it all," says Christian. "I could absolutely get used to this."
"Regency me or 21st century me?" Nicole asks, to which he responds, "Whatever you want. 21st century works perfectly."
As they snuggle up on the floor, Christian explains the inspiration behind the date. "We have had way too many cloudy nights here in England, " he says, "so I thought I would bring the stars to you."
Nicole loves Christian's sentiment, but is it enough for her to pick him as her man? With suitors Daniel Bochicchio and Jesse Judge still in the mix, any of them could be the one to put a ring on her finger.
Tune in to the two-hour season finale of The Courtship tonight, May 25, at 11:30 ET on USA Network to see how Nicole's romantic journey ends.
