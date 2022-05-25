Why Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s The Boys Cameo Didn't Happen in Season 3

Don't expect to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan in season three of Prime Video's The Boys. Find out why here.

Sorry The Boys viewers: we're not getting a Winchester family reunion this season.

Ever since it was announced that Jensen Ackles would star as Soldier Boy in season three of The Boys, Supernatural fans have been hoping to see a cameo from his former co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Speculation that Morgan would make an appearance began back in 2020, when Eric Kripke, who is both the creator of Supernatural and The Boys, invited The Walking Dead star to appear on the Prime Video series.

"I'll make you a deal," Kripke wrote to Morgan on Twitter in January 2020. "Season 3. I'll write it, and if you're avail, come shoot it!" In which Morgan responded, "In a heartbeat!"

And while Kripke tried to make it happen, it just wasn't in the cards for this season, according to Ackles.

"I don't know exactly what was in the works for that, but I know that there were some preliminary conversations of how and what and when and why that just didn't work out with Jeff's schedule," Ackles told Entertainment Weekly. "He's a busy man, and everybody wants him to come on their show."

So will he make an appearance in season four? We won't hold our breath.

Kripke said that while "the question has been asked," he doesn't think it'll happen.

"Sad for me, happy for him: He's currently the lead, along with Lauren Cohan, on the Walking Dead spin-off," Kripke shared with the publication. "So, schedule-wise, I don't know. We might still remain star-crossed, unfortunately, because I did ask. We had a role come up, and my first question was, 'Well, is Jeffrey available?'"

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

While we're sad we won't get to see John Winchester on our small screens, we can't wait to see Ackles star as Soldier Boy when season three premieres June 3 on Prime Video. 

Keep reading to find out everything we know about the upcoming season of The Boys!

Amazon Prime
Season 3 Gets a June Premiere Date

Season three of the action–drama seriesstarring Chace Crawford, Karl Urban and Antony Starr—premieres June 3 on Prime Video.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Jensen Ackles Joins the Cast

The Supernatural star is making his way to The Boys!

Jensen will star as Soldier Boy, a hero from the World War II era. Other newcomers include Miles Gaston Villanueva and Laurie Holden as Supersonic and Crimson Countess, respectively.

Amazon Prime
Chace Crawford Teases a "Weird" Season

Chace Crawford is warning fans that the upcoming season is going to be weirder than ever before. And it makes sense considering in the trailer, Crawford's character The Deep is seen making eye contact with an octopus while having sex. 

At the 2022 SXSW festival, Ackles said to Crawford, "I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message, and I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, 'I don't know how I'm gonna be able to work after this.'"

"I think I did send that," Crawford replied.

Amazon Studios
Butcher May Be Getting Superpowers

On March 10, Prime Video tweeted a teaser poster Billy the Butcher (Urban) with yellow glowing eyes.

The caption read, "Soon, it'll be time to level the playing field."

Who would've thought that the man opposed to superheroes would become one?

Amazon Studios
There Will Be a Musical

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko, confirmed that there will be a full-on musical with Tomer Capone's Frenchie—complete with music from Fred Astaire and Judy Garland—in season three.

Capone jokingly added that, "Dancing With the Stars ain't got s––t on us."

