Carrie Underwood Shares 17-Year-Old Diary Entry From Night She Won American Idol

Watch : Carrie Underwood Makes HISTORY at CMT Music Awards 2022

Prepare to be blown away by this Carrie Underwood throwback!

Seventeen years ago, you might have been among those who picked up the phone to vote for Carrie on American Idol. Now, nearly two decades later, the 39-year-old singer is reflecting on all she's achieved on the anniversary of her big win.

Carrie took to Instagram on May 25 to give her fans a special treat as a "thank you" for supporting her over the years, sharing a handwritten diary post from the night she was crowned the Idol winner.

"Where does the time go?" Carrie wrote in her caption. "Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night! I still feel the excitement through the pages!"

Carrie's diary entry recounted the special moment to a T, reading, "I took one more look at the amazing crowd and let it sink in for a few seconds."