Judge Dismisses Abuse Lawsuit Filed Against Marilyn Manson By Former Assistant

Watch : Marilyn Manson Speaks Out After Abuse Allegations

A Los Angeles judge has dismissed one of several abuse lawsuits filed against Marilyn Manson.

The rocker's former assistant Ashley Walters sued Manson—real name Brian Warner—last year over alleged sexual harassment, abuse, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and wrongful termination from August 2010 to October 2011.

On May 25, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael L. Stern dismissed Walter's case, saying in documents that the "plaintiff has plead too few facts to keep this case in court," according to The Insider. Per the outlet, Stern also noted in his dismissal that Walters had filed "too late," citing statute of limitations. The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning Walters cannot sue Manson over the same allegations in the future.

"We are deeply disappointed in the court's decision today," Walters' attorneys at Valli Kane & Vagnini LLP and Hadsell Stormer Renick & Dai LLP said in a statement to E! News. "If allowed to stand, this decision would drastically limit the ability of victims of abuse to obtain justice through the legal system. We clearly pleaded the facts of this case in the complaint detailing the trauma and abuse Ashley endured, which prevented her from coming forward sooner."