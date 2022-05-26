Ne-Yo Reveals Jennifer Lopez Ghosted Him Over DMs

Not all celebrity co-workers have each other's phone numbers.
On the latest episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs, Ne-Yo revealed that one of his former World of Dance co-judges ghosted a message he sent them about collaborating.
"I did DM J.Lo at one point about a song that I was trying to write for her," he exclusively revealed. "I DMed her in the moment because she wasn't right in my face and I didn't have her phone number at the time, so I was like, ‘Alright, we'll see if she'll respond here.' She didn't, which is fine, that's fine. She's really busy."
And while Jennifer Lopez never responded, Ne-Yo has no hard feelings towards his fellow artist...or so he says.
"It's not like we're friends or anything," he joked. "It's not like we did a whole TV show together or anything. It's fine. It's totally fine."
However, the shoe was on the other foot when the Grammy-winner received a DM from singer Chlöe Bailey about working together.
"It was just about us getting in the studio and doing some work, which we still need to do," he said. "If you look at the date on when she reached out versus when I responded, there was some time in between the two."
He took the chance to apologize to the Grown-ish star, telling the camera, "Sorry, Chloe. Nothing personal at all. I just really, really suck at this DM thing."
Ne-Yo's latest single "Don't Love Me"—released on May 13—is inspired by his marital struggles with his wife, Crystal Renay. And though she used to take a peek at her husband's DMs, he shared the reason why she no longer does.
"People send me really disgusting things, just not giving a damn about the fact that I'm a married man," he revealed. "Or people asking for money. Those are the two things that I get DMed the most."
For as many NSFW messages he gets, Ne-Yo gets just as many heartwarming messages from his fans, who share the impact his music has had on their lives.
"Seeing comments like these are why I do it," he said after reading through positive comments for his latest music video. "I make music for you to live life to. I make music for you to get ready to go to the club to. I make music for you to clean your house on Sunday to. I make music for you to break up with that dude, too, that you've been trying to break up for so long, but for whatever reason, you stick around."
He continued, "When somebody recognizes that and appreciates it, it makes my heart flutter."
The music video for Ne-Yo's single "Don't Love Me" is out now. His new video "Body" comes out this June and is directed by Teyana Taylor.