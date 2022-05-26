Remembering the 19 Children and 2 Teachers Killed in the Uvalde, Texas, School Shooting

Watch : Texas School Shooting: Selena Gomez & More Celebrities React

What do you even say about 19 children and two teachers getting killed in a classroom?

All 21 victims were in the same fourth-grade room at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on the morning of May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman wearing body armor started shooting, firing off as many as several hundred rounds, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez.

Before going to the school, where at least 17 other people were injured in the attack, Olivarez said, the gunman shot his 66-year-old grandmother, whom he lived with, and she remained in critical condition at a nearby hospital.