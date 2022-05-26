Why Dan Fogler "Would Understand" If Francis Ford Coppola Never Watched The Offer

The Offer might be one that Francis Ford Coppola can refuse—at least according to the actor who plays him.
Dan Fogler, who portrays the legendary director of The Godfather in the Paramount+ limited series about the riotous making of the 1972 classic, says he wouldn't be surprised if Coppola skipped it over.
"From his point of view, he's looking at me and saying ‘They couldn't get somebody who's Italian? You couldn't maybe find somebody who was closer to six feet tall?'" Fogler joked with E! News. "It's so personal. I would understand if he never even wanted to watch it. I would get that."
Still, Fogler—who can be seen above as Coppola alongside Miles Teller as Al Ruddy and Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando in an exclusive clip from the May 26 episode—is holding out hope.
"I would love for him to see it," he said. "That would be the ultimate stamp of approval for him to say ‘I love what you did.'"
And hey, even if Coppola never sits down to watch, Fogler is rest assured that the Oscar-winning filmmaker is aware of his existence.
"I know that he knows who I am," he said. "I did a movie with his nephew Robert Schwartzman called The Argument. I know that Coppola saw that movie. He said to Robert ‘Yeah, I like that guy!'"
Maybe not a stamp of approval, but it's something!
While The Offer dives deep into the ways in which the actual mob infiltrated and influenced The Godfather, Fogler insists he's not worried about how they might feel about the series—quite the opposite, in fact!
"I think people love the association. I think that they love that the show is happening," Fogler said. "People are watching and getting back into The Godfather or finding The Godfather for the first time because of the show. If I was in the mafia, I'd be happy!"
New episodes of The Offer premiere Thursdays on Paramount+.