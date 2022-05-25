Exclusive

How Kailia Posey's Mom Wants the Toddlers & Tiaras Star to Be Remembered After Her Death

Following Toddlers & Tiaras alum Kailia Posey's tragic death, her mother Marcy Posey Gatterman shared memories of her daughter with E! News and made a plea to fans.

By Beth Sobol, Corinne Heller May 25, 2022 9:21 PMTags
ExclusivesToddlers & Tiaras
Watch: Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey's Cause of Death Revealed

Kailia Posey "found the good in everybody," says the late Toddlers & Tiaras star's mother.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Marcy Posey Gatterman recalled heartwarming memories of her daughter, who died by suicide at age 16 on May 2.

"She was kind to everybody. She found the good in everybody. And even through that pageant world," she said about Kailia. "You would never know she was in a movie—[the 2019 film] Eli, or on Toddlers & Tiaras if you didn't watch it. She never spoke of it, never said anything about it. Just still humble about life."

Marcy said Kailia was her "best friend" who was "goofy" and "a hard worker."

"I mean, she would go out and if she wanted to make some money, she would go shovel snow for neighbors," she said. "She just tried everything. She's sweet, just sweet and a hard worker and she loved hugs."

Marcy recalled, "I just remember [her] yelling my name the minute she got home from school. 'Mom! Mom!' I'm like, 'Kailia, come find me.'" 

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Kailia, a high schooler, contortionist and longtime pageant queen—who was a finalist in the Miss Teen Washington contest in February, was honored at a public celebration of life on May 14.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Josh Duggar Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison Over Child Porn Case

2

Kate Moss Denies Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Stairs In Court Testimony

3

Stephen Colbert & James Corden Emotionally Address Texas Shooting

"She wouldn't want anything to be sad," her mom told E! News. "It was black, white and then accents of pink. And then we had a selfie photo booth, because she was always doing selfies, she would have loved that."

Marcy continued, "I wish that she would know how many people actually cared and loved her."

She also thanked fans for their support and made a plea. "Please, talk to people," she said. "Talk, get out what you're feeling. Because this is the worst thing [for] a mother to go through."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Trending Stories

1

Josh Duggar Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison Over Child Porn Case

2

Kate Moss Denies Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Stairs In Court Testimony

3

Stephen Colbert & James Corden Emotionally Address Texas Shooting

4
Exclusive

Kailyn Lowry Shares the Real Reason Behind Her Teen Mom Exit

5

Austin Butler Makes Rare Comment on Vanessa Hudgens Breakup