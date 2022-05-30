Pay Attention to the Most Iconic Real Housewives Quotes of All Time, Puh-lease

Watch : RHOP's Karen Huger Dishes on New Special & Succession Plan

Nobody delivers one-liners, throws shade or offers biting commentary quite like a Real Housewife.

Cast members from every franchise are constantly going viral by simply being themselves and saying it like it is, whether they're firing out insults like "slut pig" and "prostitution whore" or effortlessly brushing off their haters by telling them, "Don't be all, like, uncool" and "Bye, wig!"

Oftentimes, you can't even scroll through Twitter without seeing at least a couple of Housewives in meme, GIF or video form. The Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes, New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Potomac's Karen Huger are among the most quote-able, though there's no denying that several other Bravo stars practically have an entire catalogue of iconic lines to choose from.

And with a new franchise being added to the Real Housewives canon—Bravo's very first international iteration, The Real Housewives of Dubai—there's sure to be even more memorable zingers on the way.