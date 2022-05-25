Why Drew Barrymore’s Crabbing Experience Was More Than She Bargained For

Watch : Drew Barrymore Was on THIS DATING APP?!

This story may very well make you, well, crabby.

During a recent trip crabbing with daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8, Drew Barrymore attempted to channel Nancy Meyers—romcom legend known for her coastal elegance—but nothing went as she expected, she explained on a May 24 appearance on The Late Night with Seth Meyers.

While Olive threw a bucket down the river—"I was like, ‘We just littered, Olive!'" she shared—Drew, er, struggled to make friends. "This kayaker woman came by and she started screaming at me," she said, noting her girls brought a friend along for the excursion. "I wanted to light into her but I had the three girls with me, so I was like ‘I can't do that.'"

Despite Drew's calm demeanor, she shared that the screaming only continued.

"She was out for blood," the actress joked. "Like, she woke up on the wrong side of the bed and was like, ‘Oh, I'm going to take it out on you.'"