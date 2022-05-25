Lululemon Memorial Day That Deals You Don't Want to Miss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Lululemon is our go-to destination for all things activewear. Of course, Lululemon has the most comfortable leggings, great sneakers, pet-approved accessories, and amazing sports bras that cater to different body types. Who wouldn't want an entire wardrobe full of Lululemon? Memorial Day Weekend is a great time to shop. There are so many amazing sales and deals during a long weekend.
If you're in the mood for some new Lululemon, you need to check out the We Made Too Much section. You'll find so many of the bestselling styles that you know and love at a reduced price, which is the perfect excuse to shop.
Treat yourself this holiday weekend a Lululemon shopping spree. You deserve it. Plus, prices are as low as $4. How can you pass that up?
Lululemon Memorial Day Deals
Lululemon Super Fine Face Mist
Keep this face mist in your bag for on-the-go touch ups. The spray hydrates, mattifies, and soothes your skin, according to the brand. This is just what you need after a workout, or in the middle of the day when you want a hydration boost. Additionally, this formula has activated charcoal, which helps keep your skin clear, per Lululemon.
A Lululemon shopper said, "I love the way it softens and refreshes my face. Feels silky and smooth to the touch. My face feel renewed after every use! I also keep a bottle in the refrigerator for those HOT spring/summer days. A perfect way to cool off. Thanks for a great product!!"
Lululemon Fast and Free Run Armband
This arm band is lightweight and breathable, which makes it a great accessory to hold your phone during long runs. It is touchscreen-friendly, so you don't have to take your phone out of the band to fast forward your music.
"Used it my entire half marathon and it worked great! Very comfortable and looked nice," a Lululemon customer said.
Lululemon Track That Mid-Rise Lined Short
These shorts were designed for running. They have high-coverage and there's a little extra room at the leg opening. The lightweight fabric is super stretchy, moisture-wicking, and it dries quickly. These come in seven colors and prints, with sizes ranging from 0 to 20.
These shorts have 1,600+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "They are my favorite all time running shorts. Perfect length and super soft and comfortable."
Lululemon Textured Training Short Sleeve Shirt
You shouldn't just wear any old shirt to work, you need one that's specifically designed for training. These shirts are abrasion-resistant, stretchy, sweat-resistant, and quick-drying. What more could you want in a shirt?
A Lululemon shopper said, "Great for runs and HIIT training sessions. The fabric is comfortable, even after sweaty training sessions. Plus, the loop on the back top of the shirt makes it great to hang on a hook to air dry and re-use (the anti-stink tech helps)."
Lululemon lululemon Alig High-Rise Short
You need these buttery soft, high-rise shorts in your life. They are so comfortable and they actually stay put without making you feel constricted as you move.
A shopper review said, "I bought the size 6 with 8" inseam and they are amazing for running! Truly a chubby runners dream. I get no ride up and no thigh chafing while running in the heat. I will order more!"
Lululemon City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
We all need a good hoodie, right? This one is made from naturally soft, breathable fabric that moves as you do. There are even some hidden pockets for your small essentials.
A Lululemon shopper said, "This is great quality. No doubt about it. The details, the cut, the color. It just looks and feels expensive. I would 100% recommend to a friend. Great quality especially for the price. Note: Its very light weight and breathable."
Lululemon Align Cropped Tank Top
This crop tank is incredibly soft, light-weight, and sweat-wicking. It even has a built-in bra for added support and coverage while you work out. These shorts have 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
"As a person with a bigger chest size I've struggled finding comfortable tops that fit. This material is soft, comfy and breathable. 10/10 recommend," a shopper said.
Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28-Inch Brushed Nulux
These leggings are designed for running, made from sweat-resistant, moisture-wicking fabric. There's also pocket at the back for your small essentials.
A Lululemon shopper said, "Comfiest leggings EVER. Love these! They are the perfect length (I'm 5'4"), and I love how high-waisted they are. Definitely doesn't budge when I'm running. Fabric is super comfortable and light as well."
Lululemon Free to Be High-Neck Longline Bra - Wild
Looking for a new yoga bra? This strappy, open-back sports bra is just what you need. It stretches as you do and it's incredibly comfortable. Plus, that strappy back is just so fashionable.
A happy shopper said, "We all have put on a bra where we almost dislocated a shoulder just to get it on.....this bra is not like that. Great compression so I don't have to worry about my girls going anywhere while cycling. Love the design where it covers my chest, but the back is still sexy."
Lululemon Cool Racerback Short Tank Top
You need one of these tanks in every color. There are 28, by the way. This contoured fabric has a great fit that stays put and stays out of your way. It also keeps you nice and cool, even during an intense workout.
A fan of the tank said, "BEST LULU TOP EVER. OMG! this top is comfortable, movable and cute! its super soft material and perfect for literally anything. this is my favorite lulu top ever, and y'all need to release more colors please!!"
If you're looking for more workout apparel, The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher shared high-quality, affordable activewear from Amazon.