Why Ellen Pompeo Backed Katherine Heigl's Grey's Anatomy Claims

Ellen Pompeo only has love for Katherine Heigl.

Just weeks after sharing support for her former Grey's Anatomy co-star, Ellen explained why the compliments were a no-brainer. "I've always supported her," she told E! News' Daily Pop at the 400th episode celebration. "I've always had a deep, deep love and respect for everybody who's been a part of Grey's."

Though Heigl left the show, in which she played Izzie Stevens, in 2010, Pompeo's feelings toward her remain the same. "It would not be what it is without everybody who's contributed," she continued. "I have a lot of love for everybody."

In April, Pompeo praised Heigl for speaking out about the long hours they spent on the Grey's set in 2009, saying that the Knocked Up actress was "ahead of her time."

"It's absolutely correct what she said," Pompeo said on the podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo. "And she was f--king ballsy for saying it. And she was telling the truth. She wasn't lying. Also, when you're younger, you're so excited to be there and you're so happy to be invited to the party that you're willing to do whatever it is they're asking you to do."