Victoria's Secret Model Romee Strijd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

The secret is officially out: Romee Strijd is pregnant again!

The Victoria's Secret model, 26, announced that she and her fiancé Laurens van Leeuwen are expecting their second child together on Instagram May 25, writing, "Soon we will be a family of 4, can't wait."

Alongside her exciting news, Romee shared a heartwarming photo of the entire family wearing all-white outfits as they sit on the floor together. The supermodel can be seen holding onto her growing baby bump and smiling at her husband while he tries to help their 17-month-old daughter, Mint, reach out to kiss her mom's belly.

After sharing the post, Romee's fellow Angels fluttered down to the comments section to celebrate the growing family, including Devon Windsor, who wrote, "Congrats."

"Omg," Gizele Oliveira added. "You guys are so beautiful congratulations on your new one on the way."

Romee's pregnancy announcement comes almost exactly two years to the day that she first revealed that she and Laurens were expecting their first child together back in May 2020.