Was Stranger Things Season 4 the Scariest One Yet? All of the Monsters Ranked

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: "Kids Will Have Nightmares"

Stranger Things monsters are what nightmares are made of.

It's finally time to head back to the Upside Down, which can only mean one thing: Terrifying monsters on our small screens, of course! Season four of the Netflix series premiered on May 27 and with it came one of the most frightening creatures in Hawkins history—Vecna.

With previous haunting creatures, such as The Mind Flayer and Demogorgon, any new monsters on the block have some stiff competition to take the lead as the scariest monster in the Upside Down. But the cast seems to think that season four, along with Vecna, may have done just that.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Caleb McLaughlin, who stars as Lucas Sinclair, said that "it's really scary this season."

"Honestly, we really took it up a notch," the actor continued. "When I watched this season, I was like, 'Wow, I don't think I would want my nephew to watch this.' It's very gory."

Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, added that after watching the new season, some children may not be able to "sleep for weeks."