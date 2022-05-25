Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2022

The weather isn't the only thing heating up this summer.
Netflix has announced what TV shows and movies are coming to the streaming platform this June—and it's enough to keep you entertained as you cool off from the hot weather.
Starting June 1, fan favorites like Mission: Impossible, Player's Club, The Amazing Spider-Man, Lean on Me, It, Soul Plane, Troy, Dumb and Dumber, Titanic and more will be available to watch anytime.
And if you're looking for new content, don't worry comma Netflix has you covered with films like Hustle, which follows a basketball scout—played by Adam Sandler—who discovers a new street player that could revive his career. Plus, there is Love & Gelato, a romantic film about a girl who finds love after spending the summer in Rome before going to college.
The streaming giant will also highlight comedy specials from their Netflix is a Joke Festival, including Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special, Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live and Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory.
Keep scrolling to see what else will be available to binge next month.
June 1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
June 2
Borgen - Power & Glory
The DUFF
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake
June 3
As the Crow Flies
Floor Is Lava: Season 2
Interceptor
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
The Perfect Mother
Surviving Summer
Two Summers
June 5
Straight Up
June 6
Action Pack: Season 2
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
June 7
That's My Time with David Letterman
June 8
Baby Fever
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
Hustle
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
June 9
Rhythm + Flow France
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
June 10
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Closet Monster
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
First Kill
Intimacy
Peaky Blinders: Season 6
Top Gear: Season 27 and Season 28
Trees of Peace
Vice
June 11
Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory
June 13
Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
Halftime
The Mole: Season 3 and 4
June 15
Centauro
Front Cover
God's Favorite Idiot
Heart Parade
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
Maldivas
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
The War Next-door: Season 2
The Wrath of God
June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2
Love & Anarchy: Season 2
Rhythm + Flow France (New episodes)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2
Spiderhead
You Don't Know Me
June 18
Alchemy of Souls
Charmed: Season 4
SPRIGGAN
June 19
Civil
It (2017)
June 20
Philomena
Doom Of Love
June 21
All That: Seasons 2-3
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
June 22
Bruna Louise: Demolition
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Love & Gelato
The Mist (2007)
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Sing 2
Snowflake Mountain
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3
June 23
Best of the Fest
First Class
Queen
Rhythm + Flow France (New episodes)
June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2
Legacies: Season 4
The Man from Toronto
Man Vs Bee
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
June 25
Grey's Anatomy: Season 18
June 27
Cafe Minamdang
Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday
June 28
Blasted
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
June 29
BEAUTY
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Pirate Gold of Adak Island
The Upshaws: Season 2, Part 1
June 30
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Sharkdog: Season 2