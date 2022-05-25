Laverne Cox Reveals the Unique Design Feature She Gave Her Lookalike Barbie Doll

Watch : Laverne Cox Designs 1st Transgender Barbie Doll With Mattel

Laverne Cox is making Barbie history in the most stylish way possible.

The Inventing Anna actress chatted all about becoming the first-ever transgender person to have their likeness created into a Barbie as a part of Mattel's Tribute Collection on E! News' Daily Pop.

"I helped design this with the team at Mattel and I wanted to do multiple outfits. But to make it cost-effective—$40 retail—we could only do one look," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on May 25. So what solution did she come up with?

"I was like, 'What if we did a look that peeled?'" Cox revealed. Demonstrating the wardrobe change, the doll's bustier and skirt can be removed to reveal a sparkly silver catsuit underneath.

"She gives you a catsuit fantasy, honey," she said. "Transgender Barbie is in effect. She's giving you looks. She's giving you everything."

The Orange Is the New Black alum was heavily involved in the design process, recently getting to visit Mattel's design center in Los Angeles.