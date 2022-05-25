Get $115 Worth of MAC Cosmetics Products for Just $49 Before This Deal Disappears

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The feeling of trying on a new lipstick for the first time is just such an exhilarating feeling and a great confidence boost. It's all about the little things, right? If you want to refresh your makeup bag, but you are hesitant to spend, you need to look for some great deals. Right now, you can get $115 worth of MAC Cosmetics for just $49.
QVC has a can't-miss deal on six MAC Cosmetics products that you need to get the perfect lip: the primer, two lip liners, and three lipsticks. Just put that primer on first, line your lips to create definition, and then put on your favorite lip color. This is an unbeatable combination for a long-lasting look that makes it through drinking, eating, kissing, and talking.
Find out more about these products and why they have such a devoted following below.
MAC Cosmetics Special Edition 6 Piece Blooming Lip Wardrobe
This six-piece set has some MAC essentials:
MAC Prep + Prime Lip, which is the perfect base layer before any lip color. It helps my lip color go on smoothly, prevents bleeding outside of my lips, and and it makes my lipstick last so much longer.
MAC Lip Liner in Whirl and Cork. These are long-lasting, smooth-to-apply lip liners that add definition to any makeup look. The shade Whirl is a beautiful dirty rose and Cork is muted golden brown shade. These shades have a lot of versatility paired with different lipsticks, lip glosses, and lip balms.
Mac Cremesheen Lipstick in Creme Cup, Modesty, and Creme in Your Coffee, which are all different shades of pink. This formula has a super creamy, lip balm feel that's comfortable on your lips and feels super soft. This is another versatile product. You can layer it on to build up your coverage and create different looks. It has a slightly glossy finish.
If you're familiar with MAC, you know these are the best of the best products. If you want to get familiar, here are some individual reviews for each item in the set.
MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Lip Primer Reviews
A QVC shopper said, "This product will make your lipstick go on flawlessly, and last for hours with only a very light touch-up. I wouldn't be without this. It keeps the color true and I find my lipstick stays on beautifully from the first application in the morning until after lunch. Non-drying, it seems to condition my bare lips."
Another declared, "I love this lip primer! I needed primer to keep liner and lip stick on and this does the job! usually my lip stick will not stay on no matter what it either wears off or I lick/wipe off this primer keeps it on, I used it this morning took fur babies to park then gym class, and at 2pm lip stick and liner is still on. I'm impressed!!!!
also it's very hydrating could use alone."
MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil Reviews
"I ALWAYS use lip liner and I Only use MAC. WHIRL is my favorite shade because it goes with anything and looks amazing by itself with some clear lip glass. I've been using MAC for over 20 years. The first thing I tried was their lip pencil. From that first time I haven't used anything else. Mac's so much better than all the rest that anything else just annoys me," a MAC shopper said.
Someone else shared, "I own a million of these! I have them in my personal stash, my kit for the road and in my makeup studio. My Favorites: Chestnut Soar Stone Magenta Whirl Vino Stripdown."
Cremesheen Lipstick Reviews
"I wore this color on my wedding day. I can honestly say it lasted all day. It looks so beautiful and I brought the luck all together. This is my favorite lip color so far," a MAC shopper reviewed.
Another customer said, "I purchased this for the first time and it's the shade for me! It is gorgeous, has staying power, and makes my lips so soft. If I could rate it with more than 5 stars, I would do so. Will purchase again!"
If you're looking for more great beauty deals, there's a $25 on bareMinerals setting powder.