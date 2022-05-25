RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Tells All on Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

Beverly Hills isn't the easiest place to form friendships, but that's exactly what Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Vanderpump did last year.
Garcelle revealed as much in a recent interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, explaining that the two met in October 2021. "She was actually putting on an event for Haiti at TomTom, so I got to meet her," Garcelle, who was born in Haiti, said. "There was Haitian music blaring. There were more Haitians than I knew there were in California that night there. So I just fell in love with what she was doing."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and series alum got to talking later that evening, and once Garcelle mentioned that her son, Oliver Saunders, lived in Las Vegas, Lisa immediately offered him a job at the then-unopened Vanderpump à Paris. Before she knew it, Garcelle and Oliver were both attending the restaurant's grand opening earlier this spring.
She and Lisa have remained friends ever since, but don't get it twisted—"We don't even talk about Housewives," Garcelle said. "She's not on the show. What's there to talk about?"
As RHOBH fans may recall, Lisa left the franchise midway through season nine following Puppygate, the scandal centered on Dorit Kemsley adopting a dog from Lisa's nonprofit, Vanderpump Dogs, only to give it away after it allegedly bit her husband and two children. The fallout was detrimental to Lisa's relationships with the other women—namely, her longtime friend Kyle Richards—and even though three years have passed, today, she remains at odds with most of the RHOBH ladies.
Naturally, that has some curious about Garcelle's friendship with her. Asked how her castmates feel about it, Garcelle told The Daily Dish, "They have their opinion."
She also teased that those opinions may be voiced later this season on RHOBH. Tune in to Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. for new episodes.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)