Austin Butler Makes Rare Comment on Vanessa Hudgens Breakup 2 Years After Split

When it comes to Austin Butler's former relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, he tends to have a little less conversation and keep things a little more private.

But during an interview for GQ Hype, the Elvis star was asked about the end of their nearly nine-year romance. "Life is full of changes," he replied, "and you've got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing."

Hudgens and Butler started dating in 2011 and developed a burning love. "It's hard for me to even put into words how much that girl means to me," he told E! News at the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood premiere in 2019. "I'm so inspired by her every day and just love her to my core."

So fans were all shook up when news broke in January 2020 that the pair had split. While neither Hudgens nor Butler publicly shared a reason for the breakup at the time, a source told E! News it was "a matter of distance" and their work schedules keeping them apart (she had been working on The Princess Switch: Switched Again at the time, and he had been getting ready to start filming Elvis).