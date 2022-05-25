Matthew McConaughey Pens Passionate Plea For Change After Shooting in His Hometown

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Matthew McConaughey is calling for an end to gun violence after tragedy stuck his Texas hometown.

After a gunman opened fire in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school May 24, killing 19 students and two teachers, the actor shared a passionate plea to his Instagram.

"The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?'" he wrote to his 6.3 million followers. "We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

"As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it's time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs," the dad of three continued. "We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above the devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue."