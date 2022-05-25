Kate Moss Denies Ex Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Stairs In Court Testimony

As the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial continues, his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss was called to testify May 25 about an alleged incident that occurred when they dated in the ‘90s.

Kate Moss just shut down an allegation Amber Heard brought up in court about their mutual ex Johnny Depp.

Appearing through video link, the supermodel testified before a Fairfax, Virginia jury as a rebuttal witness for the former couple's defamation trial on May 25. Weeks earlier, Heard told the court that during an alleged confrontation with Depp, which also involved the actress' sister Whitney, she "instantly" thought "of Kate Moss and stairs." (For all the bombshells from the trial, click here.)

Moss recalled to the judge an incident that occurred while vacationing with Depp in the '90s. "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did," she said, "and there had been a rain storm and as I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back."

"And I screamed because I was in," she continued, "because I didn't know what happened to me, and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Moss said that during the course of her and Depp's relationship, which lasted between 1994 and 1998, "he never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs."

Depp, 58, and Heard, 36, have accused one another of abuse during their nearly two-year marriage. He is suing her for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed in a 2018 Washington Post essay that "I became a public figure representing domestic abuse," without naming the actor. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million, alleging that he "unlawfully targeted" her in an "ongoing harassment and online smear campaign."

The trial comes more than a year after Depp lost a libel case against U.K. newspaper publisher News Group Newspapers over a 2018 The Sun article that labeled him a "wife beater" in reference to his marriage to Heard, who alleged during that trial that Depp abused her, which he denied.

At the time, she also spoke about the alleged confrontation involving herself, Depp and her sister, telling the judge, that she "remembered information I had heard he pushed a former girlfriend—I believe it was Kate Moss—down the stairs." Depp's lawyer pointed out to the court that this marked the first time Heard had mentioned any recollection of the alleged stairs incident, Reuters reported. Moss was not called to testify in that trial.

In a 2020 ruling against Depp, that U.K. judge stated, "Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true."

Closing arguments in the Virginia trial are due Friday, May 27.

See Depp's dating history below:

Lori Ann Allison

Depp was married to the makeup artist from 1983 to 1985.

Sherilyn Fenn

The Twin Peaks actress dated Depp in 1986 following her split from Prince.

Ellen Barkin

After several red carpet appearances in 1994, the two split following a brief relationship.

Juliette Lewis

The What's Eating Gilbert Grape co-stars reportedly dated while filming but split afterwards.

Jennifer Grey

The Dirty Dancing actress was engaged to Depp in the '80s. She recently recounted their romantic history here.

Winona Ryder

The Edward Scissorhands co-stars became engaged in 1990 and split three years later.

Kate Moss

The fashionable couple was inseparable in the '90s but split in 1998 after a four-year relationship.

Vanessa Paradis

After 14 years together, and two children, the two split up in June 2012.

Amber Heard

The actors were married from 2015 and split over a year later after she filed for divorce in late May.

