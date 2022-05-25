The Vampire Diaries’ Candice Accola Split From Husband Joe King After 7 Years of Marriage

Watch : Candice Accola Plays "Vampire Diaries" Game

It's over for Candice Accola and Joe King.

The Vampire Diaries star filed for divorce from King due to "irreconcilable differences" after seven years of marriage in late April, according to court documents obtained by US Weekly. The outlet also reports that Accola moved to Nashville in January, while her husband remained in Brentwood, Tennessee.

E! News has reached out to Accola's rep and has not yet heard back.

The split comes after rumors surfaced that Accola and The Fray musician had called it quits. Earlier this year, the actress, 35, removed all of her Instagram posts and started her page fresh the same month she filed for divorce. In her newer posts, she was photographed without her wedding ring.

Accola and King, 42, tied the knot in 2014. Several of her co-stars, including Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham, Michael Trevino and more, were in attendance for their New Orleans nuptials.