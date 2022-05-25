Wynonna Judd Vows She'll "Continue to Sing" as She Releases New Song After Mom Naomi’s Death

Watch : Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Country Stars Pay Tribute

Naomi Judd's legacy will continue to live on through Wynonna Judd's voice.

In an Instagram post shared on May 24, Wynonna not only revisited her past promise that she will continue to sing after her mother's death but made good on the vow by releasing a new collaboration with Waxahatchee.

"In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing," Wynonna wrote. "So, here I am."

Wynonna explained that the new track bloomed after she met Katie Crutchfield, the singer who founded the solo musical project Waxahatchee.

"I met @waxa_katie last year and we connected immediately," she wrote. "We recorded ‘Other Side' in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I'm thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness."

The song comes nearly a month after Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, shared the devastating news that their mother had passed away at the age of 76.