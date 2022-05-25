Wynonna Judd Vows She'll "Continue to Sing" as She Releases New Song After Mom Naomi’s Death

Naomi Judd's legacy will continue to live on through Wynonna Judd's voice.
In an Instagram post shared on May 24, Wynonna not only revisited her past promise that she will continue to sing after her mother's death but made good on the vow by releasing a new collaboration with Waxahatchee.
"In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing," Wynonna wrote. "So, here I am."
Wynonna explained that the new track bloomed after she met Katie Crutchfield, the singer who founded the solo musical project Waxahatchee.
"I met @waxa_katie last year and we connected immediately," she wrote. "We recorded ‘Other Side' in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I'm thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness."
The song comes nearly a month after Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, shared the devastating news that their mother had passed away at the age of 76.
"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," they said in a statement shared on April 30. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
On May 1, Wynonna and her late mother, who performed as the musical duo The Judds, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. During the induction ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., Wynonna was joined by Ashley as they paid tribute to their mother.
"My momma loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her and I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today," Ashley shared. "Your esteem for her and regard for her really penetrated her heart, and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last few years."
Elsewhere in their heartfelt speech, Wynonna vowed to continue singing as she mourned her mother. "I'm going to make this fast because my heart's broken and I feel so blessed, and it's a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed," she said, per The Washington Post. She added, "But though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing."
In the wake of Naomi's death, many stars from the country music community took to social media to pay their respects.
Reba McEntire posted an image of herself and Naomi from when they were younger, writing on Instagram, "We've been down the long road together. I sure miss my buddy. Rest In Peace. Finally. Love you Naomi."
Meanwhile, Travis Tritt tweeted, "Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."