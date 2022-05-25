Olivia Munn Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Mindy Kaling for "Invaluable" Mom Advice

Olivia Munn isn't experiencing late nights with her son Malcolm thanks to wise words from fellow mom Mindy Kaling.
On May 24, the Magic Mike actress gave a shout-out to the former The Office star in an Instagram post celebrating the last six months with Malcolm, who she shares with boyfriend John Mulaney. Sharing a photo of herself cuddled up with the smiling newborn, Olivia wrote, "6 months ago today Malcolm made me his mama. It's so much fun getting to know him."
When went on to note that Malcolm "sleeps through the night 12 hours straight" and thanked Mindy—who is mom to 4-year-old daughter Katherine and 20-month-old son Spencer—for "sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources."
Elsewhere in her post, she credited Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney as the reason behind Malcolm trying peanut butter for the first time.
"He loves meeting people, he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she's hysterical," Olivia penned of her son, adding, "he LOVES when we read him books, he lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home."
Sharing that the little one also loves baths and "looking at the trees and the sky" outside, she concluded, "I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earthside with us. You lit up our whole world."
Olivia, 41, and John—who went public with their relationship in May 2021 following the 39-year-old comedian's split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler—welcomed Malcolm last November.
"You know when you watch a movie with someone who hasn't seen the movie before? That's what it feels like with Malcolm," John gushed of his son earlier this month on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast. "I love him so much but I'm just, I'm fascinated by him and I love watching him see the world and seeing what sounds, images, lights, volume levels make him laugh.""
Olivia previously described Malcolm as the "happiest, chillest baby."
"He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail," the actress wrote on Instagram on March 24, along with several sweet photos of their bundle of joy. "He loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him."