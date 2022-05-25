Olivia Munn Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Mindy Kaling for "Invaluable" Mom Advice

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm

Olivia Munn isn't experiencing late nights with her son Malcolm thanks to wise words from fellow mom Mindy Kaling.

On May 24, the Magic Mike actress gave a shout-out to the former The Office star in an Instagram post celebrating the last six months with Malcolm, who she shares with boyfriend John Mulaney. Sharing a photo of herself cuddled up with the smiling newborn, Olivia wrote, "6 months ago today Malcolm made me his mama. It's so much fun getting to know him."

When went on to note that Malcolm "sleeps through the night 12 hours straight" and thanked Mindy—who is mom to 4-year-old daughter Katherine and 20-month-old son Spencer—for "sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources."

Elsewhere in her post, she credited Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney as the reason behind Malcolm trying peanut butter for the first time.

"He loves meeting people, he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she's hysterical," Olivia penned of her son, adding, "he LOVES when we read him books, he lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home."