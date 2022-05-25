Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo is the E! Shop Girl Summer Guest Editor

We interviewed Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer House fans know that Paige DeSorbo comes through with the fashions every week. Thankfully, the Bravolebrity isn't someone who keeps her tips and beauty secrets to herself. Paige loves to share her must-haves on Instagram and Amazon Live. We love to shop her picks because Paige always keeps it honest with her product reviews and she understands the importance of sticking to your budget.

If you love reality TV and you're looking for another reason to shop, summer is almost here. All season long, we will share our favorite products and some great deals along with some guidance from Paige, the E! Shop Girl Summer Guest Editor.

On May 26, 2022, Paige will be on Daily Pop, styling E! staffers with affordable, trendy looks that you can all shop at home. Throughout the summer, Paige will share her seasonal beauty essentials, top fashion trends, money-saving hacks, and packing tips for summer travel with E! readers and the E! Style Collective followers.

If you're looking for some on-trend insights that are budget-conscious, let Paige be your guide for all things summer shopping, starting with her editor's letter below.