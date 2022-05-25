Ant Anstead Denies Claim He's Trying to "Take Away” Son Hudson From Ex Christina Haack

Watch : Renee Zellweger and Ant Antstead Are Reportedly Dating

Ant Anstead is not letting fans steer to conclusions on social media.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star set the record straight on his parenting stance after someone brought up his ongoing custody battle with his ex Christina Haack over their 2-year-old son Hudson. When Ant posted a photos and videos of his two oldest children—15-year-old son Archie and 18-year-old daughter Amelie, who he shares with his first wife Louise Storey—on May 22, an Instagram user commented, "Don't take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant."

In response, Ant wrote, "huh? "who told you that?"

"That's the LAST thing I want!" he continued, before cautioning the fan to not fall for any "click bait" they may read online.

The comment comes almost a month after Ant, 43, filed for full custody of Hudson from Christina, 38. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Ant—who finalized his divorce with the Flip or Flop alum in June 2021—is seeking full custody of Hudson, with Christina receiving alternating weekends with their son.