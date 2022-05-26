Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Was Told to Drink Travis Barker's Semen to Help With Fertility

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend

Kourtney Kardashian was instructed by a doctor to drink Travis Barker's semen "four times a week." Bible.

The Poosh founder shared this tidbit from her fertility journey during the May 26 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, in which she and the Blink-182 drummer met with Ayurvedic expert Martha Soffer. During the meeting, Kourtney told the wellness guru she was having pain in her shoulder and discussed her thyroid levels.

"I can't remember what he said, if it was low or high," Kourtney noted of her latest doctor's appointment. "But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis'] come, like, four times a week."

Martha gave a slight chuckle at the unexpected suggestion and Travis replied, "I love this doctor."

It seems that Kourtney and Travis didn't follow this advice and instead embarked on Martha's cleanse, which required the couple to abstain from exercise, sex and caffeine.