Step Inside Amy Schumer’s $15 Million "Dream Apartment" in NYC

Amy Schumer has listed her Upper West Side penthouse in Manhattan, NYC. Scroll on to take a tour of the breathtaking five-bedroom apartment.

By Kelly Gilmore May 24, 2022 10:22 PMTags
Real EstateCelebritiesAmy Schumer
If you've got $15 million lying, you may want to snatch up Amy Schumer's NYC apartment.

The I Feel Pretty actress listed her 4,500-square-foot Upper West Side apartment, per the Wall Street Journal. The penthouse property—which is listed with Adam Modlin of Modlin Group—features about 3,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a rooftop garden and wraparound terraces.

And even if you're inside, you're still guaranteed to take in an incredible view. The solarium-style living room boasts skylights and a gas fireplace custom made with stone and glass.

Purchased in 2016, the property was Amy's "Manhattan dream apartment," she recently told WSJ, noting the $12.15 million purchase was a big deal for then then 35-year-old. "I'm someone who came from having to share a bed with my mom," Amy, now a mom herself to 3-year-old son Gene, added. "We had no money."

At the time, it was love at first sight. "I walked in and looked at the views and the sunlight and couldn't have made an offer fast enough," the comedian said. "I showed all my cards. I was terrible."

photos
Now, she's eyeing a move to Brooklyn with husband Chris Fischer. "It's pretty obvious where we are going," she teased. "If you leave this borough, what borough do people usually move to? It's not rocket science."

Keep scrolling to see Amy's Upper West Side penthouse apartment.

Edward Menashy for Evan Joseph Studios; Modlin Group
Upper West Side Sanctuary

Settled at the top of a prewar building in NYC, Amy Schumer's penthouse has been listed for $15 million.

Edward Menashy for Evan Joseph Studios; Modlin Group
Calming Crib

Taking up roughly 4,500 square feet, the property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Edward Menashy for Evan Joseph Studios; Modlin Group
An Oasis For Gathering

An open space dining area offers ample seating with plenty of natural light flooding in from the terrace, skylights and windows.

Edward Menashy for Evan Joseph Studios; Modlin Group
Sweet Dreams

This restful retreat serves as one of two bedrooms on the property with direct access to the wraparound terrace.

Edward Menashy for Evan Joseph Studios; Modlin Group
A Spot to Relax

A spa-like bathroom features a tub, shower and cabinetry with white marble elements.

Edward Menashy for Evan Joseph Studios; Modlin Group
A Taste of Home

A chef's kitchen holds a large quartzite marble-topped island paired with green cabinetry and a sub-zero fridge.

Edward Menashy for Evan Joseph Studios; Modlin Group
Hot Listing

The gas fireplace is a custom piece made of glass and anthracite stone—and it's just one of the many visuals inside the living space.

Edward Menashy for Evan Joseph Studios; Modlin Group
Gain Perspective

Enclosed by glass windows, the apartment has a 360-degree view of the surrounding neighborhood. According to the Modlin Group, the glass walls allow for panoramic views of the Hudson River and George Washington Bridge.

Edward Menashy for Evan Joseph Studios; Modlin Group
Stairway to Serenity

Lined with vines, an iron staircase leads up to a separate outdoor terrace.

